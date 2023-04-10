Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Source: NBA The Play-in Tournament Is a Recent Addition to the NBA Calendar — Here's How It Works By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 10 2023, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

The 2022-23 NBA regular season has come to an end, so you know what that means — it's time for the playoffs! But first, we must turn our attention to the play-in tournament.

The NBA play-in tournament was first approved for the 2019-20 season and has since become a permanent way to fill the gap between the end of the regular season and start of the playoffs. The postseason tournament is a certified hit, but it can still be confusing for fans to follow. On that note, stick around as we break down how the NBA play-in tournament works.

How does the NBA play-in tournament work?

For starters, the NBA play-in tournament sees eight teams compete each year. These eight organizations are seeded No. 7-10 based on the Eastern and Western Conference regular season standings. Each conference has four teams in the tournament, and within each conference, the No. 7 seed hosts the No. 8 seed, and the No. 9 hosts the No. 10.

When it comes to the No. 7-8 game, the winner becomes the conference's No. 7 seed and will face the No. 2 seed in the first round of the playoffs. The loser of the No. 7-8 game gets a second chance later in the play-in bracket. As for the No. 9-10 game, the loser is eliminated from playoff contention, while the winner moves on to face the loser of the No. 7-8 game for the No. 8 seed in their respective conference.

To make things less complicated, here's how the NBA play-in tournament will go down: No. 7 hosts No. 8 — winner becomes its conference's No. 7 seed in the playoffs.

No. 9 hosts No. 10 — loser is eliminated from playoff contention.

No. 7/8 loser hosts No. 9/10 winner — winner becomes its conference's No. 8 seed, and the loser is eliminated.

What is the structure of the 2022-23 NBA play-in tournament?

The 2022-23 NBA play-in tournament bracket is as follows: Eastern Conference

No. 7 Heat vs. No. 8 Hawks — Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT



No. 9 Raptors vs. No. 10 Bulls — Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. EST Western Conference

No. 7 Lakers vs. No. 8 Timberwolves — Tuesday, April 11 at 10 p.m. EST



No. 9 Pelicans vs. No. 10 Thunder — Wednesday, April 12 at 9:30 p.m. EST The final two games will take place on Friday, April 14.

NEWS: The Minnesota @Timberwolves today announced the team has suspended center Rudy Gobert for one game following yesterday’s incident.



Full release: https://t.co/YFuVmjTvhO — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 10, 2023

Ahead of the Lakers-Timberwolves play-in matchup, the Minnesota organization announced it suspended center Rudy Gobert for one game after punching teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout in the team's final game of the season on Sunday, April 9. He was then sent home after the incident in the second quarter.