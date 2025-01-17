Love Him or Love To Hate Him, Tom Sandoval Is Making Waves on 'The Traitors' Season 3 Tom Sandoval is one of the more polarizing cast members in the third season. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 17 2025, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Euan Cherry/Peacock

When Tom Sandoval was announced as one of the cast members in The Traitors Season 3, the fandom was divided. Some were excited to see the former Vanderpump Rules star in another reality show, while others were still firmly "Team Ariana" in regards to his cheating scandal involving his now ex Ariana Madix. Still, many now want to know how far Tom Sandoval gets on The Traitors.

Although he says on the show that he wouldn't make a good traitor, in that he can't deceive people well, it might be the most appropriate role for him to date. At least, according to those who still don't love the cover band singer. But the fact that he was still in the competition a few weeks into the third season shows that he could actually make it to the end.

How far does Tom Sandoval get on 'The Traitors'?

According to potential spoilers, Sandoval makes it pretty far in the game on The Traitors. Going off social media activity, some fans have figured out a rough potential timeline for the season. One fan shared on Reddit that they believe Sandoval makes it pretty far in the season, but that he doesn't actually make it to the finale to take home any prize money.

Before the season premiere, host Alan Cumming spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his opinions of the cast in the third season. He revealed that "in some ways it will redeem him," of Sandoval's time on the show. However, he added, some of the more negative opinions of Sandoval might also just be "reinforced" by watching him on the reality show.

The editors are lowkey doing Sandoval so DIRTY and I am so here for it #Traitors #TheTraitors #traitorsUS pic.twitter.com/kNDbOpPyTn — 🐚🐝 (@seashellbees) January 10, 2025

But if Sandoval's social media activity is an indication of how far he gets on The Traitors, he probably doesn't win as a traitor or as a faithful. That being said, Sandoval might be headed for more reality competition shows at this point, especially since he participated in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test before this.

Is Tom Sandoval a traitor?

In the first episode of Season 3, viewers learn right away who the traitors are, and Sandoval is not among them. Instead, there's Danielle Reyes, Bob the Drag Queen, Carolyn Wiger, and "Boston Rob" Mariano. There is the possibility that Sandoval could be tapped to be a traitor later in the season. But, given his past, it might be too easy to make him one of the traitors.

Tom Sandoval's 'Traitors' cast members have said some things about him.

Following the filming of The Traitors Season 3, Sandoval's co-stars haven't had the best things to say about him. Chrishell Stause admitted on Watch What Happens Live that she purposely left Sandoval out of a collection of Traitors photos she shared on Instagram.