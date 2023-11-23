Home > Television > Reality TV > Keeping Up With the Kardashians Cici Bussey, Robert Kardashian Sr.'s Cousin, Has a Strong Bond With All the Kardashians Cici Bussey has been a fixture on the Kardashians' reality shows since 2008. She is a wife, message therapist, and the cousin of Robert Kardashian Sr. By D.M. Nov. 22 2023, Published 10:53 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Cici Bussey has appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since 2008.

She is the cousin of Robert Kardashian Sr.

Cici has been married to her husband for nearly 30 years.

Article continues below advertisement

The Kardashian family is huge. In addition to the well-known bunch — Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner — other members of the famous brood have appeared on the family’s television shows. Among the supporting cast of family and friends is Cici Bussey.

Cici has made numerous appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and even joined the Kardashian crew during their appearance on Celebrity Family Feud. So, how is Cici related to the Kardashians? Keep reading to find out.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

How is Cici Bussey related to the Kardashians?

Fans of the Kardashians may think that Cici is one of Kris's close friends, but she's actually related to Robert Kardashian Sr. According to Life & Style, Cici is Robert’s first cousin. She stayed in contact with Kris and the children after the reality star split from Robert in 1990. Amid the pair’s tumultuous divorce, which came after Kris allegedly had an affair, Cici continued her friendship with Kris although Robert disapproved.

Article continues below advertisement

Cici and Kris’s friendship has continued to blossom over the years. They're often seen together in photos on Cici’s Instagram. In addition to being the cousin of one of the world’s most famous families, Cici is a wife and mother.

Article continues below advertisement

Cici Bussey is married to Jeffrey Bussey.

Cici has become known for her relationship with the Kardashians, but she also has a life of her own. She married Jeffrey Bussey in 1996, and the pair celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in 2021. “25 years!!! My first, my last, my everything,” Cici wrote, alongside a collection of photos from her years with Jeffrey.

Article continues below advertisement

Little is known about Jeffrey’s professional career, although it appears that he previously owned and operated a wellness center in Houston. The Pocket Center for Health & Wellness provides holistic guidance, hosts group healing sessions, and provides resources for better physical and mental health. Meanwhile, Cici works as a massage therapist and has built an impressive fortune. According to Biography Gist, Cici is worth between $8 million and $10 million.

Cici has a strong relationship with all of the famous Kardashians.

Cici made her first appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2008 and has since played a key role in the lives of her famous relatives. In 2015, she called Kourtney and Kim to inform them that Scott Disick was caught cheating. “Scott, front and center, Daily Mail, arms around a girl, laying down together with their arms around each other,” Cici said during the Season 10 finale.

Article continues below advertisement

Cici also has a strong bond with Khloe. During the Season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloe confides in Cici after she finds out that Tristan Thompson was unfaithful again.