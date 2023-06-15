Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu > The Kardashians (Hulu) Kim Kardashian Is Man-ifesting New Love In Her Life With A Hilarious Green Flag List On the latest episode of 'The Kardashians,' Kim Kardashian's green flag list outlines what exactly she's looking for in a new man. Find out more here. By Olivia Hebert Jun. 15 2023, Published 12:00 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian's green flag list outlines what exactly she's looking for in a new man. Surrounded by her friends, Kim gives everyone the lowdown. It's no secret that Kim has had a wild love life. From sex tapes to 72-day marriages to a high-profile divorce from embattled rapper Kanye West, Kim has seen it all. Find out more about Kim Kardashian's man-ifest list and her dating history below.

What's on Kim Kardashian's man-ifest list?

Source: Hulu Kim Kardashian in 'The Kardashians' on Hulu

Surrounded by Tracy Romulus, Natalie Halcro, and Olivia Pierson, Kim Kardashian read a list written in her notes app detailing what she wanted in the next man in her life. In her man list, Kim said she's looking for, “protect me, fight for me, good hygiene, calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful, good teeth."

"Teeth are like one of my biggest turn-ons," Kim explained in a confessional. "The straighter, the hornier I'll get. Just kidding, but not kidding." She later told the cameras that she'd be down to get a man veneers if he had a good enough personality.

She continued, "Spontaneous, fun, my friends and family love him, someone that can be a role model for my kids (especially that my boys can look up to), no heavy baggage, taller than me, someone that loves to workout, motivated, independent person that’s not clingy, someone with good taste, no balding.” On the last comment, she flip-flopped, "But then I don't know, if I'm also in love like I'll rub your bald head, you know what I mean?" Kanye notably has sported a bald head.

But that's not all, Kim also says she wants someone whose scent she'll love even at the gym and who's down to get facials and laser treatment. She wants someone who can read a room and respect others even when no one is watching.

Is Kim's list inspired by the romantic misfires of her past?

Source: Getty Images Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Kim has been married three times, the longest and most high-profile being her marriage to Kanye West. As a power couple, they were so ubiquitous and intrinsic to pop culture that fans and the general public alike referred to them as "Kimye." But Kanye West's multiple public breakdowns and horrible treatment of Kim led to the dissolution of their marriage.

As Kim tried to move on with Pete Davidson, Kanye launched a dangerous hate campaign against Kim and Pete resulting in a troubling music video and sporadic social media meltdowns that alienated former collaborators. West's downfall eventually came with his antisemitic and white supremacist remarks.