When is 'The Kardashians' Season 3 Finale? –– What's Going to Happen?

With Season 3 underway, fans everywhere are speculating how the season will end given the loads of drama surrounding the famous sisters. Find out more here. By Olivia Hebert Jun. 8 2023, Published 10:22 p.m. ET

With Season 3 of The Kardashians underway, fans everywhere are speculating how the season will end given the loads of drama surrounding the famous sisters. Whether it's Kim Kardashian's ongoing feud with her sister Kourtney, or the dirty details of Kendall's new romance with Bad Bunny, there's a lot of drama to go around. When is the finale? Find out more Season 3 theories below.

When is 'The Kardashians' Season 3 Finale?

The drama comes to an end - for Season 3 anyway - on July 27th, 2023. That's when the sisters, their mother, and all the other hangers-on, boyfriends, exes, and extended family bring it all to a thrilling conclusion. But what's going to happen? Let's wildly speculate!

Will Kourtney and Kim's feud reach a resolution?

If their press interviews are anything to go off of, there's still some bad blood between the sisters. Neither of them has seen eye to eye on things for years. The sisters came to blows on the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fighting over Kourtney's lack of participation in the show and perceived laziness. This season, Kendall has told Kim that Kourtney believes that because of Kim's collab with Dolce & Gabbana directly after her wedding, she has "stripped her wedding vibes from her."

In a sneak peek, Kourtney said, "People think that it’s a misunderstanding. It’s not." "They want me to do a collection and design," Kim said to Kris. "I think it is a little too soon after Kourtney's wedding and I want to wait a year." Although Kim was initially concerned about Kourtney's feelings, she felt like the collaboration was a rare opportunity.

"My mom has known Dolce & Gabbana for a long time and they were always asking me — even before the wedding — if we could do a book," she explained. "Kourtney and Travis just worked with [Domenico] Dolce and that was her whole vibe of her wedding. Then after the wedding, I got a call saying they wanted me to creative direct their fashion show in Milan. I think this is such a good opportunity that I don't want to pass this up."

In an appearance on the Today show, Kim hinted at the rift, calling Season 3 the "Most emotional and frustrating internally with family." Will we see an epic fight between the two? That remains to be seen.

Will Khloe ditch Tristan Thompson once and for all?

Source: Getty Images Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian photographed together.

Fans have called for Khloe to drop Tristan since the first cheating scandal. It seems like Khloe is hellbent on making co-parenting work with her philandering ex, but that doesn't mean they're getting back together. In Episode 3 of Season 3, Khloe set the record straight.