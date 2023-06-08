Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Khloé Kardashian Kris Can’t Help but Call Khloé's Son Rob Instead of His Actual Name on 'The Kardashians' Why does Kris Jenner call Khloé's son Rob on 'The Kardashians'? The name slip is hard to miss after the baby's name was already revealed on the show. By Chrissy Bobic Jun. 8 2023, Published 11:17 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @Krisjenner

The Kardashian-Jenner family has never been above nicknames for its members. And now, apparently, that includes one of the newbies to the fam, Khloé Kardahian's son, Tatum. But in a Season 3 episode of The Kardashians, grandma Kris Jenner calls the infant "Rob" instead of his given name. At this point on the show, viewers are already aware of his real name, so the one-off line from Kris is pretty surprising.

Article continues below advertisement

So, why does Kris call Khloé's son Rob? She doesn't explain on the show why she uses that name instead of his real name, Tatum. But grandmas have a funny way of not letting things go and the intentional name slip could be Kris's way of giving her thoughts on what Khloé chose as her son's name. At least, that could be part of it.

Source: Instagram / @khloekardashian

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Kris Jenner call Khloé Kardashian's son Rob?

Before Khloé revealed her baby's name on The Kardashians, there was a ton of speculation on which name she'd chosen. One of those potential names, according to fans, was Robert, after Khloé's late father. And, technically, after her younger brother Rob too. In the end, Khloé chose to name her son and second child with ex Tristan Thompson, Tatum Robert.

So it makes sense for Kris to name drop "Rob" when she sees Khloé and Tatum in a Season 3 episode of The Kardashians. There are also reports that Kris had been in favor of Khloé naming her son Robert Tatum instead of the other way around. However, she comments in the episode that his name, as is, is perfect for him. So for Grandma Kris to slip in "Rob" every now and then to address Khloé's son definitely tracks.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hulu

Khloé has been open about the difficulties of using a surrogate for her son.

Khloé gave birth to her first child, daughter True. However, for her second child with Tristan, the on again / off again couple opted to work with a surrogate. And Khloé has been open on The Kardashians about the challenges that came with that choice for her. She hadn't known what to expect after having her son via surrogacy, but she admits on the show that it took a little longer for her to adjust to Tatum than it did to True when she was first born.

Article continues below advertisement

She explains on The Kardashians that the initial difficulties bonding with Tatum had "nothing to do with the baby." She also says the experience felt "transactional" to her in regards to meeting and holding her son directly after the surrogate gave birth to him.