What, Like It's Hard? Kim Kardashian Heads to Harvard on 'The Kardashians' Kim Kardashian visits Harvard in Season 4 of 'The Kardashians,' but what was the reason behind her appearance and has she been back since? By Chrissy Bobic Oct. 5 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Not only is Kim Kardashian a Jill of all trades, but she's also a master of many of them. And one of those trades involves business. So it comes as little surprise when she's asked to speak at Harvard in a Season 4 episode of The Kardashians. While this doesn't mean Kim is going to Harvard in the sense that she's studying there, it does prove her expertise in business in a similar way.

When did Kim Kardashian visit Harvard?

Season 4 of The Kardashians filmed several months before it premiered on Hulu. And we know from a post on Kim's Instagram that she attended this speaking engagement at Harvard in January 2023. Unfortunately, cameras weren't allowed in to film the actual lecture which Kim is part of. However, we do see a bit of Q&A with her afterward.

She fields some questions about her brand, and her business sense, and she explains how she does it all while also remaining true to who she is. And a professor does commend her for how she handled herself in speaking with the auditorium prior to this more intimate Q&A session with some of the students. Her SKIMS company is just the tip of the iceberg and who knows, these guest appearances at business schools could become another thing for Kim.

Kim Kardashian is studying law in California.

Kim went to Pierce College in Los Angeles. While she never got her degree from the school, she did decide to pursue a career in law, much like her late father, Robbery Kardashian Sr.. She opted not to attend formal law school, however. And instead, Kim is working to obtain her law degree through an apprenticeship.

This led to Kim taking and passing the baby bar exam. Her journey to becoming a full-fledged lawyer is still a work in progress. However, she continues to work toward that goal in the hopes of someday opening up her own firm.

Kim Kardashian also works with The Marshall Project.

Outside of working to become an attorney and running multiple companies, Kim works with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit organization based in Cleveland, Ohio that works to expose wrongdoings in the criminal justice system.