People Actually Thought Lil Nas X Was Pregnant After Seeing This Pic

The rapper/singer/songwriter has managed to utilize shock value and controversy like few other artists are able to today. Much has been written about the dearth of homosexual representation in hip-hop , which has only now begun to change. Lil Nas X not only embraces his sexual orientation, but celebrates it and challenges gender norms in ways that appear to simultaneously delight and get a rise out of people.

For example, in the music video for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" the rapper gives Satan a juicy lap dance. He also hit the devil theme hard with his limited-edition Satan Nikes that apparently were made with a bit of real human blood — and only 666 of them were made for added collectible, devilish delight.

He's grinding people's gears again with a series of "pregnancy" photos that look like they're ripped straight off of someone's demure maternity photoshoot celebrating the beauty of expectant motherhood.

But is he really pregnant?