How Is the Government Shutdown Affecting Air Travel? Find out What to Expect

The nationwide government shutdown has impacted millions of Americans and industries, as many are scrambling to deal with its devastating impact. One of the industries that is seeing changes due to the shutdown is the air travel industry.

As the holiday season emerges, many are gearing up for travel, but that could be even more hectic than usual, as Congress continues to be at an impasse as to when the government will resume business as usual.

How is the government shutdown affecting air travel?

Just days into November, thousands of flights across the country have been delayed due to the ongoing government shutdown. According to NBC News, dozens of airports saw longer lines and frustrated travelers, as over 5,000 flights traveling domestically were delayed on Sunday, Nov. 2 alone, with thousands more expected.

Air traffic controllers, who are known as essential workers, have been working without pay since the shutdown began. However, some have chosen not to report for work, which Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy does not approve of.

"None of them can miss two paychecks," he said while on CNBC's Squawk Box, per the outlet. "They all start — their home finances fall apart, and they’re all going to have to look at taking second jobs or quitting and getting into another line of work. And the consequence of that is very real for our air system." Sean also revealed that currently, the system is short 2,000 to 3,000 air traffic controllers. "I’m trying to put more air traffic controllers into the system," he said.

On Monday, Nov. 3, close to 1,850 flights were delayed and more than 500 were canceled, with the bulk of those coming from John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

What is the status of the government shutdown?

It has now been over a month, and the government shutdown continues, as members of Congress have failed to come to a resolution to reopen the government. The current shutdown is on track to surpass the last one that went on for a record period of time,which was back in 2019. Per USA Today, the Senate is slated to meet on Nov. 3, but the crucial vote needed to reopen the government is not likely to happen.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he is hopeful that the results of the mid-term elections around the country will result in positive shutdown talks from Democrats. "I hope the election tomorrow is a change," he said, according to the outlet. "Maybe after tomorrow they will come to their common senses again and do the right thing. We certainly pray that is true."

