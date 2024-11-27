Home > Human Interest > Thanksgiving Let's Get Ready for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! How Long Is It This Year? The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is about three and a half hours long. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 27 2024, 4:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Who's ready for Thanksgiving? We know we are! And you know what that means — time for all our favorite traditions, including sitting down with family to watch the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

This year's parade is shaping up to be one for the books, with tons of special guests, incredible performances, and floats that are sure to wow you. But there's one burning question on everyone's mind: How long is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? Here's what you need to know.

Source: Mega

How long is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Let's get right to it — the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade runs for about three and a half hours. It kicks off at 8:30 a.m. (in every time zone, so no excuses) and wraps up around 12 p.m. So, come morning, get comfy, grab some coffee, and settle in for an exciting event full of floats, music, and all the holiday cheer you can handle!

But what if you're busy in the kitchen or doing some last-minute cleaning and miss the live parade? Don't worry — we've got your back. As it turns out, there's an encore presentation airing at 2 p.m. on NBC and Peacock, so you can catch all the best moments.

Now, for those of you lucky enough to be watching the parade in person this year, here's a little insider tip: You'll want to get there early! The annual parade follows a route through Manhattan, passing iconic spots like Central Park and Midtown. The action begins at West 77th Street and Central Park West, but note that this area isn't open to the public for viewing.

However, if you head just two blocks south, you're in luck! You'll find great viewing spots along Central Park West between West 75th and West 61st Streets. From there, the parade moves past Columbus Circle, makes a turn, and heads down 6th Avenue, before finishing up at Macy's Herald Square.