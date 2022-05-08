The ‘Wicked Tuna’ Fishing Season is Wicked Short

According to the press release, the tuna season is 14 weeks, and the fishermen have that long to earn their yearly pay. And because bluefin tuna stock plummeted by 75 percent between 1950 and 2013, the competition was even more cutthroat.

“Tuna fishing is a tough business, and you have to remain competitive,” said Dave Carraro, captain of the FV-Tuna.com. “My colleagues at sea don’t always agree with my methods, but I’ll do whatever it takes to stay on top.”