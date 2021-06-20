'Wicked Tuna's Dave Carraro Is Living His Best Life Both Ashore and at Sea

Did you know Dave Carraro makes his girlfriend sleep in the garage? OK, we’re pretty sure he was joking about that, but there’s a lot more to know about this FV-Tuna.com captain than what you see on the National Geographic reality series Wicked Tuna .

That said, Wicked Tuna fans do know that Dave is a force to be reckoned with. He had the top earnings in Season 2 and in Season 9, and he’s currently ranked No. 3 in Season 10, according to Wicked Local.

Keep reading for more details about Dave’s life on and off the water — including who he's dating.