The ‘Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks’ Locale Ups the Adrenaline, Even for Veteran Fishermen

The location of Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks — described in a National Geographic Channel press release as the “dangerous waters off the coast of North Carolina” — makes the reality show a thrill not just for the viewers but for the fisherman, too.

“It’s really an adrenaline thing,” Captain Bobby Earl, one of the stars of the show, told Hollywood Soapbox in July, reflecting on the North Carolina waters. “It’s almost like skydiving for me. If you can do this, you know you’re among the best there is.”