Lea Michele Has Taken Over 'Funny Girl,' but How Long Will She Be There?

Lea first confirmed that she would be taking on the role in July, and shared her joy in a post on Instagram. "A dream come true is an understatement," Lea wrote at the time. "I'm so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway."

A Broadway veteran, Funny Girl will mark Lea's return to the stage. She will be performing seven shows a week and taking Thursdays off.