Who Are Lea Michele's Parents –– and What's Happening With Her 'Funny Girl' Role?

Lea Michele Sarfati was born Aug. 29, 1986, to Marc and Edith Sarfati.

It seems that Lea is incredibly close with both of her parents. She told Us Weekly in 2016 that her "dad is like [her] best friend." Pictures from the Daily Mail showed that her father visited her on the set of Glee in Los Angeles back in 2014 while she was working. The outlet revealed that he was a real estate agent who once ran a delicatessen when Lea was still very young.

In 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lea made sure she was still able to check in with her father. According to Ace Show Biz, she FaceTimed her dad twice a day to make sure that he was doing well. At the time, he was stuck on the East Coast while she and her mother were on the West Coast.