Jerry Seinfeld Found Something Special to Spend His Billions On: Cars!

With a lot of money comes ... a lot of ways to spend it. Jerry Seinfeld's fame and wealth is astounding and he has the ability to spend as he pleases, but was this many cars really necessary?

After acquiring his status as a Hollywood legend, Jerry sank his cash into vehicles which appears to be a total passion for the guy. Who are we to judge?

How many cars does Jerry Seinfeld have?

The actor has over 150 cars, according to 24/7 Wall St. He seems to appreciate different types of cars, too, since he has a mix of styles, brands, makes, and models.

Now, the next obvious question is: How much did all those cars cost him? According to Yahoo! Finance, Jerry's car collection reaches the $100 million mark in value.

One of his most valuable cars comes out to $20 million and it's, of course, a Porsche. Specifically, the Porsche 917 which is known in the car world as a powerful race car.

His second most valuable car is, reportedly, the 1953 Porsche 550 Prototype which is worth $8 million. Not only is this car coveted for its power, but the prototype adds a certain element of rarity.

Why are cars so often featured in 'Seinfeld'?

It might seem obvious, but with Jerry running the shows, one of his major interests was often featured in the project. As fans pointed out, though, having cars in New York City isn't that common. "Was this level of car use realistic for New York at the time?" asked one Redditor. They went on to point out a lengthy list of instances where cars were used, despite the show taking place in a largely walkable city.

Another fan took the time to analyze this both as a writing decision and personal one. "As for the character, Jerry probably wasn’t a big fan of the subway for daily travel to his gigs at night. Fits with his slightly whiney control freak attitude," they wrote.

They added: "As for writing, I think Jerry was and is such a car fan, and Larry probably had some road rage issues (kinda like George with the guy who gave him the finger, or the parking spot), that writing car material was fun and sensible to them. That and it’s a good, easy location change (think of date scenes)."

How much money did Jerry Seinfeld make from 'Seinfeld'?

Creating a comedy show in your own name is a move that can either rake in some dough or fail miserably. Of course, Jerry was going to be able to make this one work. Seinfeld was first released in 1989 and lasted nine seasons. It featured a star-packed cast, including Jerry himself, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards.