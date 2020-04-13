Jeffree Star Is a Seriously Experienced Dog Dad and We're Here for It

If you know anything about famous beauty YouTuber and cosmetics entrepreneur, Jeffree Star, you're most likely aware of the fact that he's obsessed with his fur babies. Jeffree's a proud dog dad to several adorable pups, and to be completely honest, we're jealous beyond belief. So, how many dogs does Jeffree Star have? The answer is undeniably surprising, but fur-real: Jeffree is living his best dog-lovin' life.

How many dogs does Jeffree Star have? The prospect of supporting myself, in addition to six adorable dogs, is but a pipe dream. But if you're famous like Jeffree Star, doing so is entirely possible.

That's right — the makeup kween has a total of six Pomeranians. Jeffree lost two of his pups, Diamond and Daddy, in 2019, then bringing the count down to four before his new addition. Jeffree and his ex, Nathan, made the announcement of Diamond's passing in June 2019, which was incredibly sad. Check it out, below... but definitely grab some tissues beforehand.

Jeffree has a makeup collection named after him, Nathan, and the dogs. In all seriousness, Jeffree, Nathan, and their fur family were #FamilyGoals before the breakup. The beauty icon released a limited edition line of cosmetics called the Star Family Collection. It's entirely based on Jeffree, Nathan, and four of the Poms: Diva, Diamond, Delicious, and Daddy. And according to Beautylish, the collection boasts six Velour Liquid Lipsticks, as well as two new Velour Lip Scrubs and a Skin Frost. Too. Freaking. Cute.

For a while, Jeffree kept an Instagram to document the exciting lives of his doggos. Via the Instagram account @Divadeliciousdiamond, Jeffree documented the adorable lives of his five poms, and as you would imagine, the photos were beyond cute. Sadly, though, he hasn't posted to the account in almost three years. Will Jeffree start posting to the account again now that he has a new-ish pupper? It doesn't look like it will happen, but we're hoping for the best.

At one point, he dyed Diva's fur bright pink. Yes, this happens in real life, y'all — for a while, Jeffree's pup, Diva, was bright pink, according to a 2016 Instagram post from the beauty blogger's dog-stagram. It seems like Diva no longer sports hot pink fur, based on Jeffree's latest videos, but it was an exciting time nonetheless.

Jeffree recently adopted two more puppies. In a video posted to his channel on April 12, Jeffree shared that he had made the decision to adopt two new Pomeranian pups, despite going through so much hardship in 2019. "There had been moments of 'I never want a new dog again,'" Jeffree said. "So I wasn't sure if I ever wanted a new dog again, let alone two. But I am so ready. My heart is really ready, and even though I've had a lot of turmoil, I'm ready to be surrounded by more love."

The two new puppies Jeffree named Dominatrix and Dessert and introduced them to his family of grown dogs right away. His new pup, Dessert, has a cute connection to one of his other dogs, as well. Her father is actually Daddy's brother, making the family of pups even more connected. You can watch Jeffree's new addition to his family below, but you'll only be more jealous of the life these pups lead.