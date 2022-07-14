'American Horror Stories' Season 2 Is Like 'Goosebumps' For Adults

But with the Season 2 premiere dropping on Hulu on July 21, 2022, fans are sure to wonder how many episodes American Horror Stories is. The first season spanned seven episodes, and each was more exciting than the last for longtime fans of the franchise.

Some of the episodes went back to recognizable AHS landmarks, while others started new lore altogether. And no matter how many episodes Season 2 of American Horror Stories is, viewers are going to want more.