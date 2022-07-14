'American Horror Stories' Season 2 Is Like 'Goosebumps' For Adults
When American Horror Story fans were introduced to the show's first official spinoff, American Horror Stories, it was what many needed to tide them over between seasons. The show features a different horrific story in each episode, or sometimes across two episodes, and it's like the adult version of Goosebumps or Are You Afraid of the Dark? that you never knew you needed.
But with the Season 2 premiere dropping on Hulu on July 21, 2022, fans are sure to wonder how many episodes American Horror Stories is. The first season spanned seven episodes, and each was more exciting than the last for longtime fans of the franchise.
Some of the episodes went back to recognizable AHS landmarks, while others started new lore altogether. And no matter how many episodes Season 2 of American Horror Stories is, viewers are going to want more.
How many episodes is 'American Horror Stories' Season 2?
Although Season 1 of American Horror Stories was seven episodes, Season 2 is eight. It's not much more than the show's inaugural season, but it's better than a scaled-back batch of episodes at least. And something tells us that each of the eight episodes is going to full of the same horror and shock value that the rest of the franchise is known for.
Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, who created AHS together, also serve as executive producers on this show. And although it may be quite a few months before AHS Season 1 premieres, this is a nice stepping stone of horror for fans.
"Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself," FX said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold."
'American Horror Stories' Season 2 features a ton of guest stars.
One of the best (and most surprising) parts about Season 1 of American Horror Stories was the amount of guest stars featured in each episode. Among them were names like Paris Jackson, Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber, Cody Fern, and Matt Bomer. And Season 2 is following suit with big names attached to various episodes.
Season 2 of American Horror Stories features Dominique Jackson, Alicia Silverstone, Judith Light, Bella Thorne, and Quvenzhané Wallis, all for the first time. And now that they've all popped their AHS franchise cherry, it means we could see them in future seasons of the flagship show.
How can you watch 'American Horror Stories'?
AHS has always been an FX series. But American Horror Stories is available exclusively on FX on Hulu, thanks to FX's partnership with the streaming platform. The only downside is that it makes it a little more difficult for fans to get their fix if they aren't Hulu subscribers, but you can always sign up for a trial and then decide which Hulu plan suits your needs best.
Watch new episodes of American Horror Stories on Hulu starting on July 21.