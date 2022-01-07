Retta Is Here to Hunt Down the "Ugliest House in America" — How Many Episodes Is the Show?

She further explained, saying that most of the homeowners bought their properties with intentions of revamping them. Basically, these people always knew they were fugly.

"I don't know that any of them were really embarrassed because I feel like when they got the home, they thought that they were going to put the work in. Whether they didn't have the time to do it, or the budget to do it, or they were trying to do it slowly — whatever the case, they knew they were going to work on the home," she said.