Becoming TikTok Famous Requires Fewer Hashtags Than Users Think

In the 2010s, Twitter became the first to introduce hashtags to its platform. Chris Messina introduced hashtags to Twitter after stating the app needed some “group organizing framework.” Since then, other social media sites such as Instagram and YouTube adopted hashtags once users found it could lead to getting viral.

TikTok, a video platform that exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic, also utilized hashtags, helping users grow their followers faster than they imagined. However, unlike its predecessors, the popular app requires less work from a user’s post. Here’s how many hashtags you should use if you’re trying to become TikTok famous!