How Many People Watched Bad Bunny's Halftime Show? Here's the 4-1-1

The Latin superstar has been on a historic run, and his favor continues as he broke previous Super Bowl viewership records.

Tatayana Yomary
By

Feb. 9 2026

Fans are still gagging at the Benito Bowl! Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican singer, rapper, and songwriter, set Super Bowl LX on fire on Feb. 8, 2026. Fresh off his Album of the Year win at the Grammys — which made history as the first Spanish-language album to win — along with two other wins for Best Música Urbana Album for the same album and Best Global Music Performance for "EoO," fans waited with bated breath for the superstar to hit the stage.

The 31-year-old has been subject to criticism from President Donald Trump and other Republicans for being chosen to perform for the halftime show. In fact, some folks pledged to boycott Benito’s performance in favor of Turning Point USA's halftime show. That said, Benito drowned out the noise, embraced the love from fans, and put Latino culture on one of the biggest stages in the world.

So, how many people watched the Bad Bunny halftime show? It’s only right that we take a look at the numbers.

How many people watched Bad Bunny's halftime show?

Reports share that over 135,000 million people watched Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance. The “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” singer has just scored another win! According to CBS News, more than 135,000 people tuned in to watch Bad Bunny’s halftime show, making it one of the most-watched performances of all time! Period, Benito!

In case you missed it, the superstar paid tribute to his home country by giving viewers a taste of Puerto Rican culture. The set design featured palm trees, bush greens, farmers, a bodega spot, a coconut cart, and boxers. From the opening number of "Tití Me Preguntó" to hits like “EoO," "NUEVAYoL," and the final song, "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS," the talent captivated viewers and attendees with a lively set.

Viewers got to witness A-list surprise appearances with Lady Gaga, who joined Bad Bunny to perform "BAILE INoLVIDABLE” and also performed her duet "Die With a Smile.” Ricky Martin also hit the stage, performing "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii.” Not to mention, various celebrities from Jessica Alba to Pedro Pascal made cameos during Benito’s set.

How many people watched Turning Point USA’s halftime show?

A wise person once said, “Don’t compete where you don’t compare,” and baby, Turning Point USA (TPUSA) has learned a huge lesson. According to FOX News, Turning Point USA’s halftime show drew 5 million viewers during its YouTube livestream. As we can all see, there is a huge gap between Bad Bunny’s 135,000 million-plus viewership and Turning Point’s 5 million viewers.

The conservative non-profit livestream featured performances from Kid Rock, Gabby Barrett, Brantley Gilbert, and Lee Brice. The show also took a moment to pay tribute to Charlie Kirk, a right-wing political activist and media personality who was slain in September 2025.

Despite the low viewership, many people on social media shared that they enjoyed TPUSA’s halftime show. Many folks claim that the show was a nice change of pace from the normal Super Bowl halftime show and what the country needs.

On the flip side, others have some harsh criticisms of the event. Many folks shared their grievances about the show being pre-recorded and said that the event was boring and had major sound issues.

No matter where you stand on the Super Bowl halftime show debate, there’s no denying the impact Bad Bunny had made. It’s safe to say that 2026 may be the year of Benito, and fans are loving it!

