You'll Want to Revisit Many of the Planets in 'Jedi: Survivor'

The long-awaited sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a vast game with more to explore than its predecessor. Just like in Jedi: Fallen Order, there are multiple planets for Jedi Cal Kestis to explore and revisit as you play through the game, and these planets are bigger than many of those in the first title. But just how many planets are in Jedi: Survivor? There are actually fewer than Jedi: Fallen Order had.

How many planets are in 'Jedi: Survivor'?

In total, there are six different planets players can explore when traversing through Jedi: Survivor — though not all of them have the open-world experience that Jedi: Survivor leans into. Players will begin their journey on Coruscant before moving to Koboh, which will act as a home-base for players as they work through the title. This is the planet that has the most for players to explore, with most of the side quests taking place within the sprawling planet of Koboh.

Players will also travel to the planets Jedha and Tanalorr, both of which are significantly smaller than Koboh but still offer some interesting secrets to unlock as you play through the game. Lastly, you'll also explore Shattered Moon, which is technically a moon, and Nova Garon, which is a crystalline asteroid that is home to the Imperial Security Bureau. Both of these last planets are short portions of the game and do not have much to entice players to revisit once they've left.

Will more planets be added to 'Jedi: Survivor'?

At this time, there is no word on whether or not Jedi: Survivor will be receiving a DLC, though the way the holotable is set up on the Mantis leads some to believe that there could be more planets added in a future DLC.

When accessing the holotable, there are multiple empty spaces between the planets, and though some are highlighted when you hover over them, no planet unlocks. All of this empty space could indicate that there's more to come in Jedi: Survivor's future — or it could just be empty space on the map! There is currently no suggestion that Respawn is planning a DLC for the game at this time. Its predecessor, Jedi: Fallen Order, did not receive a story DLC, so it's possible Jedi: Survivor won't either.