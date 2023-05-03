Home > Entertainment > Star Wars Source: Respawn Entertainment Scared of Spiders? Turning on Arachnophobia Safe Mode in 'Jedi: Survivor' Changes Them The Arachnophobia Safe Mode is an accessibility option in Jedi: Survivor for players who are scared of spiders. Here's how to turn it on. By Anthony Jones May 3 2023, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

From crucial visual changes to colors and UI to difficulty-based options for newcomers, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched with plenty of accessibility settings to make the playing experience great for various players. So much so that developer Respawn Entertainment dedicated much of its pipeline to ensuring many could relish the fantasy of being a Jedi Knight.

One such option geared toward a group of players fearful of spiders is the Arachnophobia Safe Mode. If you want to slide on this feature, here's how in Jedi: Survivor.

How to turn on Arachnophobia Safe Mode in 'Jedi: Survivor.'

To turn on the Arachnophobia Safe Mode in Jedi: Survivor, open the general settings menu and head to the Accessibility tab, where you can scroll down and click on the feature.

"I personally don't have arachnophobia, but I find it really cool that this is an option for those who have it," stated a Reddit user learning about the feature. "Kinda caught me off guard the first time I saw it [because] I've never seen something like this in a game before." The Arachnophobia Safe Mode can be turned on at any point in the game, changing the design of enemies shown as spiders in multiple zones across the RPG game.

What does the Arachnophobia Safe Mode do?

Aside from transforming the resemblance of an arachnid for spider enemies like Wyyyshokks, the Arachnophobia Safe Mode also doesn't affect the number of enemies spawned within a zone. According to an image on a Reddit thread, the Arachnophobia Safe Mode removes poly details from spider models and breaks up their shape to make them look less spider-like.

"It's so blocky that it doesn't really trigger it for me, but it's detailed enough so that you still know what the enemy's supposed to be," explained one Reddit poster. "I'm pretty happy with how they've done it." These low-poly enemies will still do the same damage as before with similar attack patterns, so players switching on this feature won't miss out on anything. Moreover, their health pools are unchanged.