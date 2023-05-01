Home > Entertainment > Star Wars Source: Respawn Entertainment All Stim Canister Locations in 'Jedi: Survivor' Stim canisters can be the difference between life and death in a difficult boss battle in 'Jedi: Survivor.' Here's how to get more and all stim locations. By Sara Belcher May 1 2023, Published 6:58 p.m. ET

The release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor marks the continuation of Cal Kestis's journey, marking his introduction to the Jedi Dagan Gera and another valiant effort to help restore the Jedi Order.

When traveling with Cal throughout the galaxy, you'll need stim canisters to help replenish your health after a particularly hard boss battle or grueling attack from enemies. BD-1 doles out these canisters as needed, but at the start of the game they won't grant you a full health bar, and you'll only have a couple to get you through the game. Because of this, you'll want to take your time to find the other stim canisters hidden throughout the galaxy.

Thankfully, there are plenty to add to your arsenal — and you can upgrade them to replenish more help by using your skill points at meditation points. Here's how to get more stim canisters in Jedi: Survivor.

What's behind Doma's locked door?

It's a stim canister! One of the first places you'll find another stim canister is in Doma's shop. For 10 priorite shards, you can buy the Mysterious Keycode, which will unlock the room in the back of her shop. In this room, there's a chest that contains a stim canister. Unfortunately, this is the only goodie you'll get from the locked room — but another stim canister is still a great find.

All stim canisters or Coruscant.

While on Coruscant in your first few hours, you'll want to make your way to the meditation point. Once you find it, to the left there will be a section you can wall jump up. Do so and defeat any enemies you find there and there should be a chest with a stim canister available to you.

All stim canisters on Koboh.

In addition to the one at Doma's shop, there are three other stim canisters you can find on Koboh — though not all of them will be available to collect right away. Since Koboh is the home base of sort for Jedi: Survivor, you will make many trips here on yoru journey, so don't feel as though you're missing out if you can't get all of these right away.

The first stim canister can be found in the Basalt Rift. Once you defeat the Stormtroopers and mogu, run up the cliff toward the Rift Passage. Instead of following the Rift Passage, though, turn right and you should find another chest with a stim canister.

The next one is in Viscid Bog, though this isn't available until after you take the escape pod off the Lucrehulk ship. Before leaving this region, you'll find three stone columns you can use your Force powers to lift out of the muck. Travel across them until you come to the boss fight against the Mire Terror. Once you've completed this boss fight, you'll be able to unlock the chest to get another stim canister.

Lastly, you'll find the final Koboh stim canister in Derelict Dam. For this one, you'll need Force Lift, so you won't be able to get it until you've reached that point in the game. Take the elevator to the right of the workbench and Force Lift the door that is to your right. You'll then have to defeat the mini-boss Matriach Gorocco to get the stim canister.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

All stim canisters on Jedha.

There are only two stim canisters on Jedha to collect, but only one can be collected on your first visit, while the final has to be completed on your second. You should automatically come across the first canister during your campaign. The chest containing it will be at the end of the tunnel in Sheltered Hollow.

When you return to Jedha later in the campaign, you'll come across the second one in the Crypt of Uhrma on your way to Pilgrim's Crossing. Within the crypt, there's a door with eight columns sticking out of it. The answer to this puzzle is in the desert right as you leave, but if you don't want to mess with that, pull out the first and fourth columns from the top row and the second and third from the bottom. Inside the room behidn the door will be the last Jedha stim canister.

All stim canisters on the Shattered Moon.