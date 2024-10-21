Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Breanna Stewart Establishes Herself as One of the Most Decorated Players in WNBA History The New York Liberty's first championship marks Breanna Stewart's third ring! By Allison DeGrushe Updated Oct. 21 2024, 9:44 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

In the blink of an eye, the 2024 WNBA season is over. The best-of-five championship series concluded on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, with the New York Liberty conquering the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in overtime.

This marks the Liberty's first WNBA Championship, despite being one of the league's original teams. But what about superstar Breanna Stewart? How many championship rings does she now have?

Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, and Breanna Stewart.

How many rings does Breanna Stewart have?

As it turns out, the Liberty's first championship marks Breanna Stewart's third ring! She previously led the Seattle Storm to two titles, starting in 2018 when she helped the Storm sweep the Washington Mystics. That season, she was named both the regular season and Finals MVP.

In 2020, Stewie led the Storm to another championship, sweeping the Las Vegas Aces in three straight games. She earned the WNBA Finals MVP award once more, playing a pivotal role in helping the team win all three games by double digits and securing their second title in three years and fourth in franchise history.

Fast forward to 2024, and she captured her third championship ring, this time with the New York Liberty. Despite missing key free throws with under a minute left in Game 5, she found redemption by sinking two crucial free throws to tie the game.

The game then went into overtime, where the Liberty emerged as champions, with Stewart sealing the win from the free throw line once again. While her offensive performance wasn't her best, she still contributed significantly, grabbing 15 rebounds and dishing out four assists.