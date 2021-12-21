Showtime’s Deliciously Savage Survival Drama ‘Yellowjackets’ Is a Winner — How Many Episodes Are There?

The story follows a diverse group of gifted high school soccer players who embark on a trip to a national tournament in 1996, only to have their dreams be crushed (as well as a few bones) when their plane crashes. Suddenly, they're stranded in the middle of barren Ontario.

Though the girls survive the crash, the worst is yet to come. Expected teenage melodrama surely comes into play, but so does an ugly battle for power — oh, and also cannibalism. Did someone say fava beans and a nice Chianti?