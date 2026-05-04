Olivia Rodrigo's Latest Tour Will Cost You Unless You Get a $20 Ticket Olivia will again offer some fans a chance at $20 tickets. By Joseph Allen Published May 4 2026, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It's been years since Olivia Rodrigo released her second album, and in that time, it seems that the excitement around her music has only grown. Now, Olivia's fans are preparing for the release of her third album, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," and Olivia has announced that she will be touring to promote the album at the end of the year.

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The 65-show tour will take Olivia all over the world, and fans are wondering how much it will cost them to see here. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

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How much are Olivia Rodrigo tickets?

Tickets are not officially on sale yet, so we don't know exactly how much they will ultimately cost. American Express presale is set to start on May 5 at 12 p.m. local time through Wednesday, May 6 at 10 p.m. local time. The general on-sale for Rodrigo's North American dates launches on Thursday, May 7, at 12 p.m. local time. If you look on Stubhub, though, you'll see that there are already tickets being sold that go for $400 or more. Those prices could come down after the official sale.

The tour is set to kick off on Sept. 25 at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Conn., before Olivia makes her way around the country to various venues, concluding in February at Barclays Center in New York. From March to May of 2027, Olivia will be touring through Europe as part of the same concert series. This announcement comes with just a few weeks until her album is released, and on the eve of her first time hosting Saturday Night Live.

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"I am so so excited to announce The Unraveled Tour!!! I am counting down the days till I get to sing all of the songs from ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ with u guys!!!" Olivia wrote alongside her tour announcement on Instagram. The first single from the album, "Drop Dead," was released in late April and instantly hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

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Here's how to get a $20 ticket to Olivia Rodrigo.

As she did on her previous tour, Olivia is offering a limited number of $20 tickets in an effort to keep the concerts affordable. The press release announcing the tour doesn't offer details about how the sale of these tickets will work, but for the previous tour, fans could sign up after the general sale was over for an opportunity to purchase the tickets.