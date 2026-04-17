Olivia Rodrigo's "Drop Dead" Has Some Curious What Her Zodiac Sign Is Olivia Rodrigo sings about her zodiac sign on her latest single. By Joseph Allen Published April 17 2026, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After a gap of more than a year, Olivia Rodrigo is back with new music. She dropped her single "Drop Dead" on April 17, and the track features her signature poetic, personal style. Somewhat surprisingly, given the song's title, though, "Drop Dead" is at least ostensibly a song about what it feels like to be in love.

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As often happens with her music, many are already dissecting the lyrics to "Drop Dead" to better understand how they might relate to Olivia's own life, and one lyric about her zodiac sign has attracted particular attention. Here's what we know about what her sign is.

Source: Mega

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What is Olivia Rodrigo's zodiac sign?

Although it's always interesting to learn about the signs of celebrities, some fans are particularly curious about Olivia's zodiac sign because of a lyric in "Drop Dead." In the song, Olivia sings "Pisces and a Gemini / But I think we might go really nice together / If you let me stay the night / Well, I think I might just have to stay forever." Given that she's writing about her compatibility with another person, many wanted to know which sign is hers.

As it turns out, Olivia's zodiac sign is Pisces, and Louis Patridge, Olivia's ex-boyfriend of more than a year, is a Gemini, so it seems like the song is about the two of them. Although the song is ostensibly about what Olivia and Louis's relationship felt like, the song does have undertones that feel darker, as indicated by the song's title. Its chorus suggests that if he were to kiss her, she might drop dead.

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The video itself doesn't include any references to Louis or anyone else, but was filmed at the Palace of Versailles in France. The lyrics to the song make frequent reference to the palace as she sings, "'Cause I always had a vision of us standing like this / All pressed up in the bathroom line / You lookin' like an angel on the walls of Versailles / The most alive I've ever been."

Source: YouTube

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Given that she filmed it in Versailles, the video is unsurprisingly incredibly beautiful, filmed to look like it was filmed with digital tape; it's got a certain grain that will make some people nostalgic for the early 2000s. "Drop Dead" is the first single from Olivia's new album, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," which is set to be released on June 12, 2026.

It's unclear whether we'll get another single prior to that release, but if this song and the album's title are any indication, this album will be something of a combination love and breakup album. Olivia has never been shy about writing about her personal life, and it seems like she's not going to change that approach on her third album.