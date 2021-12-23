Keanu Reeves Gave His ‘Matrix’ Back-End Pay to the Movie’s Special Effects Team

Big budget action franchises that span multiple sequels are a surefire way for all of the actors, cast, and crew involved to enjoy some hefty paydays. That's because these movies are often global phenomena that rake in hundreds of millions of dollars — sometimes upwards of a billion.

One of the highest grossing non-superhero franchises based off of an original, straight-to-film IP is The Matrix. How much did the film's leading man, Keanu Reeves, make for these movies?