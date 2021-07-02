The Contestants Lost $21,000 in One Day on 'Too Hot to Handle'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle.

Season 2 of Netflix's dating reality show Too Hot to Handle was just as steamy as the first. The show brings together a bunch of very attractive, anti-relationship people for four weeks to see if they can form emotional connections with one another instead of physical ones. For every sexual encounter the contestants have, they lose money from the $100,000 cash prize awarded at the end.