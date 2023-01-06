How Much Do Sewer Divers Make? A New Discovery Show Has Fans Wondering

In an interview with the New York Post, Don Gann, aka "Dirty Water Don," a star on the show, explained just how dangerous it can get in the sewers.

"I’ve been pinned, I’ve had things fall on top of me where I couldn’t get out on my own [and] another diver had to come in to get me. I’ve been buried digging a hole for an underwater cable. The hole collapsed on top of me, so every time you took a breath, the mud constricts you more," he explained.