'Bering Sea Gold's' Jane Kilcher Has Had Ups and Downs With Romance — Is She Married?
Former commercial fisherwoman Jane Kilcher has been a mainstay on Discovery Channel since 2011. Viewers have watched the star appear on Alaska: The Last Frontier and have gained insight into her marriage with fellow co-star Atz Lee.
Jane and Atz have likely their share of ups and downs like any married couple, and many folks have been wondering if Jane — who now appears on Bering Sea Gold — is still married. After all, Atz is husband No. 2 for Jane, and unfortunately, reality TV couples have a reputation for breaking up over time. Here’s everything that we know.
Jane Kilcher is still happily married to Atz Lee.
It appears that the reality TV relationship curse holds no weight with Jane and Atz’s marriage. TheCinemaholic shares that Jane and Atz have been pretty solid since jumping the broom in November 2006 — despite rumors of the pair allegedly splitting up.
Since then, the pair have remained together through ups and downs, including Altz's near-fatal fall while hiking in 2015.
Other than standard life complications that a couple who lives off the land would experience, Jane and Atz appear to be good.
Interestingly, TheCinemaholic shares that Jane and Atz have known each other since they were preteens, but only decided to take things to the next level once they were adults. Of course, everyone has a past, but it appears that past relationships for the pair ran their course just in time for their reunion.
Now, Jane and Atz share two children, Pieper and Etienne, who are both from previous relationships. However, fans won’t get to see the children on-screen regularly due to both Jane and Atz wanting to shield the kids from social media trolls.
Jane Kilcher was once married to Dicran Kassouni.
Before Jane graced the small screen, the beauty was married to an Alaskan native named Dicran Kassouni. Per TheCinemaholic, very little is known about Jane and Dicran’s divorce.
Jane never publicly acknowledged her reasoning for moving on. Dicran has also decided not to go public in regard to the dissolution of their marriage.
That said, we can only assume that Jane and Dicran simply weren’t a good fit for one another.
The same goes for Atz and his ex-wife, Nantia Krisintu, who is also the mother of his son Etienne. The world may never know why both parties decided to end their previous marriages.
However, given that Jane and Atz remain tight-lipped about their ex-spouses, it’s a testament to how happy they are. After all, when you find your soulmate, there’s no reason to discuss your exes.
Tune into Bering Sea Gold Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on the Discovery Channel.