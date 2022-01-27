Alyssa and Chris From 'MAFS' Are Already off to a Bad Start — What About the Others? (SPOILERS)By Leila Kozma
Jan. 27 2022, Published 9:06 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 14 of MAFS.
Season 14 of Married at First Sight kicked off with a three-hour-long special on Jan. 5, 2022, introducing viewers to 10 fresh-faced singles from Boston, Mass. Alyssa Ellman, Chris Collette, Jasmina Outar, Michael Morency, Katina Goode, Olajuwon Dickerson, Lindsey Georgoulis, Mark Maher, Noi Phommasak, and Steve Moy are the stars ready and raring to give love a try. Which couples stayed together after the shooting wrapped?
Which 'MAFS' Season 14 couples stayed together?
Filmed in Boston, Mass., the next batch of episodes offers a glimpse into the latest developments affecting the five pairings, all of whom agreed to get married right after first meeting each other. What could go wrong?
The first few episodes have already treated viewers to rare highlights, including the drama between Alyssa and Chris. In a tension-charged scene captured on the episode airing on Jan. 19, 2022, Alyssa walks out of the honeymoon suite, leaving behind a clueless Chris.
'MAFS' fans are convinced that Alyssa and Chris won't stay together.
Alyssa and Chris start the marriage on a doom-laden note, exchanging a few, icy remarks in their honeymoon suite before deciding to spend the night separately. "I have no idea what I did or said," Chris explains in a confessional-style scene.
Apparently, Alyssa and Chris may not have been able to resolve the initial tensions. Citing a previous post by MAFS Fan, a Redditor named LisCalla22 claimed that Chris has been spotted with a mystery woman at a restaurant. As another rumor has it, Alyssa and Chris will decide against moving in together.
Jasmina and Michael started on a positive note.
Unlike Alyssa and Chris, who have struggled to find common ground from the very beginning, Jasmina and Michael hit it off immediately. Jasmina immediately bonds with Michael's sisters. As some fans claim, however, her newfound friendship with Michael's sisters might lead to complications.
"Jasmina’s thinking too much into Mike's sisters saying he thinks negatively," tweeted @GFandGoalsPod.
"Ugh, Michael’s sisters planted that seed and now Jasmina can’t see that what Michael is saying is valid," tweeted @ShhhMyShowIsOn.
Jasmina and Michael are one of the most promising couples appearing on Season 14 of MAFS. But will they make it? According to a Redditor named DaisyandBella, they might break up.
What about Katina and Olajuwon? Did they stay together?
Opinions about Katina and Olajuwon vary. Many fans want to see them succeed. But there is some doubt about whether they would be able to make the relationship work in the long run.
"So I was able to get some scoop on Katina and Olajuwon from one of her friends! She liked him at first, but not for long, and it sounds like they’re divorcing. Although it was mentioned multiple times that Olajuwon will make great TV," wrote a Redditor named fivesecondchug.
"Olajuwon and Katina just bought a house. He has a new tattoo of him and his wife," claimed Mofoluwashayomi.
Lindsey and Mark are thought to be a great deal less likely to stay together than Noi and Steve.
Already hailed as a match made in heaven, Noi and Steve are the couple fans feel the most hopeful about. Lindsey and Mark, on the other hand, are expected to run up against some difficulties down the line.
New episodes of MAFS air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.