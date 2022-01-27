Alyssa and Chris From 'MAFS' Are Already off to a Bad Start — What About the Others? (SPOILERS)

Filmed in Boston, Mass., the next batch of episodes offers a glimpse into the latest developments affecting the five pairings, all of whom agreed to get married right after first meeting each other. What could go wrong?

The first few episodes have already treated viewers to rare highlights, including the drama between Alyssa and Chris. In a tension-charged scene captured on the episode airing on Jan. 19, 2022, Alyssa walks out of the honeymoon suite, leaving behind a clueless Chris.