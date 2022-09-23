Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families

The implantation proved to be successful, and in July of 2022, Khloé's rep confirmed that the reality star and her on-and-off beau were set to expand their family thanks to the help of a surrogate (who was actually a gestational carrier, as she carried the former couple's biological child).

The Good American co-founder isn't the first in her family to utilize the services of a surrogate; her older sister, Kim, employed two different gestational carriers for her youngest two children, Chicago "Chi" and Psalm West.