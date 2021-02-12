How to Score an Appointment With Dr. Miami, According to the Celeb Surgeon (EXCLUSIVE)

Though his methods may have been "controversial," Michael Salzhauer aka Dr. Miami has become one of the biggest plastic surgeons in America. The Miami-based surgeon became known not only for his work but also for posting his surgeries on his personal social media platforms, specifically Snapchat.

Distractify spoke exclusively with Dr. Miami about how social media has affected his career, and how a non-famous person can score an appointment with the celeb doc.

A new documentary on Discovery+ , They Call Me Dr. Miami, explores his day-to-day work, his role as a devoted father of five, and his experience as a conservative Orthodox Jew.

While plastic surgery used to be a taboo topic, Dr. Miami explained that social media caused celebrities and influencers to "own up to it." Adding, "Plastic surgery has become a status symbol, a luxury item that people — instead of hiding — can show off. That is completely different from when I started my practice."

"Because of social media, the number of procedures done every year has been growing in a way that it hasn’t in a long time," he told us.

But there is a reason why he's considered one of the best, and he says that social media has resulted in an increase in the plastic surgery business in general.

According to Dr. Miami's price list, a tummy tuck and BBL can set you back more than $20,000.

Even if you're an influencer or have reached a certain level of fame, Dr. Miami told Distractify that "nothing is free." The famous doc is known for his "mommy makeover" packages, which typically feature surgeries such as a tummy tuck, Brazilian Butt Lift, liposuction, and breast augmentation.

Can a non-famous person get an appointment with Dr. Miami?

Dr. Miami told Distractify that he was booked out three years in advance before the coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), so getting the body of your dreams definitely came with a bit of patience. However, the 48-year-old surgeon told us that COVID has since affected his books and continues to affect appointments.

Since there are last-minute cancellations every month due to clients having to reschedule, Dr. Miami told us: "I’ll go on social media and say, ‘Hey if you’re available next Thursday, you can have a tummy tuck.’" He continued, "That would be my advice if someone wants to get in with me, follow my [social] media. ... As long as [COVID] is around, there will always be those dates."