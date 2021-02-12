Logo
Home > Entertainment
Dr. Miami
Source: Discovery+

How to Score an Appointment With Dr. Miami, According to the Celeb Surgeon (EXCLUSIVE)

By

February 12, 2021

Though his methods may have been "controversial," Michael Salzhauer aka Dr. Miami has become one of the biggest plastic surgeons in America. The Miami-based surgeon became known not only for his work but also for posting his surgeries on his personal social media platforms, specifically Snapchat. 

Article continues below advertisement

A new documentary on Discovery+, They Call Me Dr. Miami, explores his day-to-day work, his role as a devoted father of five, and his experience as a conservative Orthodox Jew.

Distractify spoke exclusively with Dr. Miami about how social media has affected his career, and how a non-famous person can score an appointment with the celeb doc. 

michael salzhauer dr miami
Source: Getty
Article continues below advertisement

How much does Dr. Miami charge? "Nothing is free..."

Even if you're an influencer or have reached a certain level of fame, Dr. Miami told Distractify that "nothing is free." The famous doc is known for his "mommy makeover" packages, which typically feature surgeries such as a tummy tuck, Brazilian Butt Lift, liposuction, and breast augmentation. 

According to Dr. Miami's price list, a tummy tuck and BBL can set you back more than $20,000. 

But there is a reason why he's considered one of the best, and he says that social media has resulted in an increase in the plastic surgery business in general.

"Because of social media, the number of procedures done every year has been growing in a way that it hasn’t in a long time," he told us. 

Article continues below advertisement

While plastic surgery used to be a taboo topic, Dr. Miami explained that social media caused celebrities and influencers to "own up to it." Adding, "Plastic surgery has become a status symbol, a luxury item that people — instead of hiding — can show off. That is completely different from when I started my practice." 

Article continues below advertisement

Can a non-famous person get an appointment with Dr. Miami?

Dr. Miami told Distractify that he was booked out three years in advance before the coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), so getting the body of your dreams definitely came with a bit of patience.

However, the 48-year-old surgeon told us that COVID has since affected his books and continues to affect appointments. 

dr miami celeb clients
Source: Getty
Article continues below advertisement

Since there are last-minute cancellations every month due to clients having to reschedule, Dr. Miami told us: "I’ll go on social media and say, ‘Hey if you’re available next Thursday, you can have a tummy tuck.’"

He continued, "That would be my advice if someone wants to get in with me, follow my [social] media. ... As long as [COVID] is around, there will always be those dates."

While grabbing an appointment with Dr. Miami can take a bit of luck for the average Joe, he told Distractify that professional athletes and celebrities will ask to get in and he will do his "best to oblige them" by either coming in early or staying late. 

Though Dr. Miami won't reveal his patients' identities unless they agree, he is known for his transformation of MTV Teen Mom stars Briana DeJesus, Kailyn Lowry, Farrah Abraham, and more.

Watch They Call Me Dr. Miami on Discovery+ now. 

Advertisement
More from Distractify

These People Learned the Hard Way That Skimping on Beauty Procedures Is a Bad Idea

Did Demi Moore Get Plastic Surgery? Her Fendi Runway Walk Had People Worried

Dr. Obeng Proved Skeptics Wrong by Fully Removing the Gorilla Glue From Tessica Brown's Hair

More From Distractify

  • Rolling Hills Asylum
    Entertainment
    How Is the Rolling Hills Asylum Really Linked to 'American Horror Story'?
  • Triller
    Entertainment
    TrillerTV Is Bringing Tons of Original Content Straight to the App
  • Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina
    Spanglish
    Is a #Pinatti Baby on the Way?
  • funny Valentine's Day dog with heart sunglasses and a box of chocolate
    Entertainment
    24 Knee-Slapping Ways to Say Happy Valentine's Day