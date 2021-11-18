If you like to mind other people's business, then the WE tv show Marriage Boot Camp is for you. With spinoffs like the Reality Stars and Hip Hop editions, there's a ton of drama that compels you to keep watching. Each season, the show brings on five couples who have to compete in different challenges, face a lie detector test, and more so that they can be sure they want their relationships to continue.Just like other reality shows, the houseguests have to dedicate a certain amount of time away from their lives and jobs to participate. These shows typically pay people to appear. But how much does Marriage Boot Camp pay? It could be more than you'd think.How much does 'Marriage Boot Camp' pay?Although salaries for these kinds of shows are almost never made public, we have some idea as to how much Marriage Boot Camp pays, and it sounds like a lot. Former Bachelor Sean Lowe said in a blog post in November 2015 that he and his wife, Catherine Giudici Lowe, did the show for the money. \n\n"I'll admit it: I did it for the money," he said. He first got the email about the show in April 2015, and "seeing a very generous offer attached" made him want to do it.In the blog post, Sean also said that he initially declined the offer to his manager. But later on that day, his manager got back to him, saying, "Instead of saying no, why don’t we just come back with a crazy counter offer? Let’s just see what they say." Sean's manager ended up doubling the first offer that the Marriage Boot Camp staff sent his way, and they accepted it.Talking about a conversation with Catherine, Sean said that she was more open to being on the show than he was because she figured it could make their marriage stronger. Then, they talked on the phone to Trista and Ryan Sutter, fellow Bachelor alumni who had previously been on Marriage Boot Camp.Not only did Trista and Ryan say the money helped them out, but they made lasting friendships, liked working with the hosts at the time, Jim and Elizabeth Carroll, and did learn things that benefited their marriage. Ultimately, Sean and Catherine appeared on the show.Where is 'Marriage Boot Camp' filmed?According to In Touch Weekly, Marriage Boot Camp is filmed in California in a mansion in Los Angeles. It's huge, with a pool, workout area, a massive kitchen, and more. But one person who's previously been on the show said that he had little access to the outside world while the show was filming.According to Yahoo News, while filming, the houseguests' phones are taken away from them during the day. Bobby Panahi, who was on the show in 2016, said that he had issues with the producers because of it. He said that the final episode of the show was filmed on election night, and the producers still wouldn't let him have his phone. \n\nYou watch Marriage Boot Camp on WE tv on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST