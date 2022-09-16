You May Have to Shell Out Some Money for the 'Fall Guys' Premium Battle Pass
There are even more rewards available if you purchase the premium battle pass — but how much does it cost?
How much is the battle pass for 'Fall Guys'?
Thankfully, the base battle pass for the game is free, earning you rewards throughout the season as you play. But if you're looking to cash in on some of the more exclusive costumes and rewards, you'll want to purchase the premium battle pass.
The premium battle pass will run you 950 Show-Bucks — but these are a bit harder to get for free. While there are some Show-Bucks available as rewards throughout the free battle pass, it won't be enough to purchase the premium battle pass.
If you really need the Show-Bucks to get the premium battle pass, you can purchase them in the game's eShop. The prices are as follows:
- 1,000 Show-Bucks: $7.99
- 2,800 Show-Bucks: $19.99
- 5,000 Show-Bucks: $31.99
- 13,500 Show-Bucks: $79.99
Do you need to buy the battle pass to play?
You don't need to spend money on the battle pass if you just want to play Fall Guys — but if you were hoping to snag any of the season's premium rewards, you'll have to get it.
While there are 100 different levels for you to work through without the premium battle pass, each with its own rewards, purchasing the battle pass will give you more costumes, items, crown shards, and so much more. While it may require you to shell out real-world money at first, it'll pay off if you play the game enough.
For Season 2, if you purchase the premium battle pass, you'll receive these additional items:
- 30 costumes
- 1 pattern
- 1 color
- 1,100 Show-Bucks
- 3 faceplates
- 3 nameplates
- 4 emotes
- 3 celebrations
Of the 30 costumes included with the premium battle pass, you'll also be able to receive the limited-edition collaboration costumes, including Spock unlocked at levels 49 and 52, Hatsune Miku at levels 98 and 99, and much more. All of these rewards are in addition to the rewards for the free battle pass.