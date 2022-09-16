You May Have to Shell Out Some Money for the 'Fall Guys' Premium Battle Pass

Thankfully, the base battle pass for the game is free, earning you rewards throughout the season as you play. But if you're looking to cash in on some of the more exclusive costumes and rewards, you'll want to purchase the premium battle pass.

The premium battle pass will run you 950 Show-Bucks — but these are a bit harder to get for free. While there are some Show-Bucks available as rewards throughout the free battle pass, it won't be enough to purchase the premium battle pass.