How Old Is Childe in 'Genshin Impact'? We Look at the Lore for Answers

Genshin Impact is one of the premier action RPGs right now. Gaining success from it's free-to-play model, a big part of the draw of Genshin Impact is the drive to unlock a wide cast of characters with unique abilities, personalities, and backstories. Another big part of Genshin Impact's appeal is its setting in the world of Teyvat and its seven nations, each adding to backstory of various characters in the game.