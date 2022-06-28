'Monster Hunter Rise' Is Available on Multiple Platforms — Does It Support Crossplay?

In case you didn't know, crossplay or "cross-platform play" is when players can play a certain game together regardless of the platform they're playing on. Games like Fall Guys, Fortnite, and Genshin Impact are all available on multiple platforms like PlayStation and PC. With crossplay, these games allow players to join and play with each other no matter which console they're using.

Crossplay options are an important aspect to consider when playing with others, but not all games have it.