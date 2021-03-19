Jaclyn Hill's Met Boyfriend Jordan Farnum Through Her Ex-Husband

While Jaclyn and Jon showed the highlights of their relationship online, things were different behind the scenes.

If you've been watching Jaclyn Hill 's makeup videos since the beginning of her vlogging career in 2011, then you'll remember her marriage to drummer Jon Hill . The couple wed back in 2009, before Jaclyn's YouTube career took off, and they often posted content together.

Since then, Jaclyn has opened up about being happier than ever before, and she's given her followers an inside look into her relationship.

After nine years of marriage, the two announced that they were getting a divorce in 2018. Shortly thereafter, the makeup expert began dating rapper and food vlogger Jordan Farnum .

Jaclyn Hill has been with her boyfriend, Jordan Farnum, since 2018.

Because Jaclyn and Jordan began dating so soon after the Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics founder announced her divorce, many of her fans assumed that there had been an overlap or cheating involved. There were also rumors that Jon and Jordan had been good friends up until the latter began dating Jaclyn. The YouTuber debunked the cheating rumors and the friendship storyline in an "ASSUMPTIONS ABOUT ME!" video in September of 2020.

Jaclyn shared that she had separated from her husband long before the divorce announcement video in September of 2018. "When I got on camera and announced that I was getting a divorce, my ex-husband and I had been separated, completely, and he had been moved out of the house for over six months at that point," Jaclyn said. She went on to confirm that there was no cheating on either side. "It was not about an affair," she continued.

As for the rumors that Jon and Jordan were "best friends," Jaclyn said that wasn't the case at all. The two initially met and bonded over music. "Jordan and my ex-husband, they met at the studio," she said in the video. "Jordan, at the time, was working on an album of his own." Jaclyn and Jon later hired Jordan to edit videos for them. Jordan and the beauty expert were platonic until after the split.

