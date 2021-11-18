How Old Is Nanny Faye on 'Chrisley Knows Best'? She's so Youthful for Her Age

Being the mother of three kids is obviously something very fulfilling for Nanny Faye. Her kids are Todd, Derrick, and Randy, and they’ve given her five more grandkids to look out for.

Her grandkids, Savannah, Lindsie, Kyle, Chase, and Grayson, often appear on episodes of their reality show. Even though she can occasionally get upset with her family members, she maintains close relationships with them all for the most part.