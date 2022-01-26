This Snapchat Sticker Lets You Show How Hot or Cold It Is in Your Area

Social media applications are constantly adding new features/toys to keep users engaged and keep up with the competition. Once TikTok started blowing up, it didn't take long for Instagram to debut Reels, which integrated similar functionality for its preexisting userbase. Sure, folks are just taking a lot of their TikTok videos and cross-posting on the platform, but it's still super popular.

For Snapchat, it's always been about the filters, so it's no wonder there are so many people looking at their friends' snaps and wondering how to add temperature overlays to their own posts.