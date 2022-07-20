Becoming an Xbox Insider is Easy -- Here's How
When it comes to triple-A video games and mainstream consoles, it can feel difficult for many to provide feedback to developers. The bigger and more expansive a game's reach is, the harder it is to have a hand in how it's developed.
But instead of writing another complaint via Twitter or unloading your woes onto another Reddit thread, Microsoft has a way for users to take a more hands-on approach to deliver constructive comments for its games and programs with Xbox Insider. Here's how to get in.
What is the Xbox Insider program?
If you're a big fan of Xbox consoles and the games put out by Microsoft, you have an opportunity to test out many of the company's upcoming new features and games through the Xbox Insider program.
Those who are Xbox Insiders will be given access to previews of new games and content coming to consoles, providing direct feedback to Microsoft on the projects it has in the works. This is the best way to take action in your gaming experience, especially if you think it could be better.
"Join the Xbox Insider Program and help make work-in-progress content and features coming to Xbox even better," the program's FAQ page reads. "Tell us what you love, what you could do without, and what you want more of by completing quests and surveys, and reporting problems directly to developers."
You can choose whether you want to review content made for Xbox consoles or PC (or even both), giving you control of what content you'll have access to.
Can anyone become an Xbox Insider, and is it free to join?
Gaming in any capacity can be an expensive hobby. Luckily, you can join the Xbox Insider program for free — though what games and programs you're given access to will vary based on your level within the program.
To join, all you have to do is download the Xbox Insider Hub to your computer or console and log in.
For downloading on an Xbox, navigate to the store and then type "insider" into the search bar. Select "Xbox Insider bundle" and download it to your console.
For PC players, you'll want to follow similar steps and download the Xbox Insider bundle from the Microsoft Store, which can be found in the Window's start menu.
Once you've downloaded it, sign in using your Xbox account and you'll be added to the Insider program. You'll have to accept the Xbox Insider Program agreement at the start, but once you've done that you can begin accessing previews for different games and content Microsoft has in the works.
The more you take advantage of the program, the higher up in level you'll move within the Xbox Insider ranks, giving you access to new and exciting content sooner than other Insiders.
