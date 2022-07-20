Becoming an Xbox Insider is Easy -- Here's How

When it comes to triple-A video games and mainstream consoles, it can feel difficult for many to provide feedback to developers. The bigger and more expansive a game's reach is, the harder it is to have a hand in how it's developed.

But instead of writing another complaint via Twitter or unloading your woes onto another Reddit thread, Microsoft has a way for users to take a more hands-on approach to deliver constructive comments for its games and programs with Xbox Insider. Here's how to get in.