Amazon Return Pallets Are Often Sold Wholesale — Here's How You Can Buy Them

Once a customer decides to return a new item, a number of different things can happen to it. If the item is undamaged and looks exactly as it did before, it can be resold as new. If it did take some minor damage, though, Amazon now allows third-party sellers to sell the item as used.

Amazon also regularly has Warehouse deals designed to move used goods, as well as a Renewed section for refurbished items and an Outlet section for overstocked items.