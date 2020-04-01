Here’s How to Catch Those Pesky Cherry Blossom Petals in 'Animal Crossing'

In order to craft all of the cherry blossom items, you’ll first need to find all of the recipes. You should be able to get the recipes from balloons (make sure you have a slingshot handy at all times), but you can also find them in bottles on the beach. If you don’t grab all of the recipes by the end of cherry blossom season, you’ll be out of luck until next year, so grab your net and Go. Get. Those. Cherry blossoms!