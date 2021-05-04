It'll Take More Than One Trainer to Capture Xerneas in 'Pokémon GO'

With the release of New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch, some of the Legendary Pokémon from the game are making their way to Pokémon GO. As part of a promotional event for the new title, Pokémon GO players will have the opportunity to capture Legendary Pokémon Xerneas during some of the upcoming raids — but only for a limited time.

But how exactly can you catch Xerneas in Pokémon GO? Adding this one to your team will be much harder than you'd think.