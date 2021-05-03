All of the Pokémon You Can Photograph in 'New Pokémon Snap'

Niantic's newest title, New Pokémon Snap, a remake of the original N64 game, is giving players the opportunity to photograph more than 200 Pokémon across all eight generations in the newly discovered Lental region.

But just how many Pokémon are scattered across these tracks in New Pokémon Snap? In total, there are 214 Pokémon to photograph, with some being a bit more difficult to get to than others. Below, we've listed all of the Pokémon in the game and where you can find them.