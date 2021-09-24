Customize Your Background on Safari With the iOS 15 Update

In recent updates, Apple has been rolling out more customizable content for iPhone and Mac users, and the update for iOS 15 is no exception. In addition to the 100 new emojis added to the keyboard with the new update, there are also new ways to share your screen with users and even FaceTime Android users , thanks to the changes Apple made.

The iOS 14 update allowed users to customize their home screens with new widgets, and thanks to the countless third-party apps on the market, iPhone users could add images, custom calendars, and more to their home screens to make their phone layouts more unique. There are even ways to replace the icons for your favorite apps to fit a theme with iOS 14.

And iOS 15 gives users even more customization options, with one of them being the option to customize your Safari background. Here's how to do it.