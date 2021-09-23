iOS 15 Unveils New Background Noise Setting — Here's How to Turn on the Rain Sound

Since the announcement of iOS 15 at WWDC 2021 back in June, those with Apple products have been anticipating the new changes. Just like past iOS updates, this one is full of unique features that Apple believes will "help you connect with others, be more present and in the moment, explore the world, and use powerful intelligence to do more with iPhone than ever before."

The innovations are endless, from being able to share your screen over FaceTime to Live Text recognizing important information in photos. One particular new feature that has many excited is Background Sounds. Apple offers the sounds in support of neurodiversity, implementing them as a way to reduce distractions.

Sounds cool, right? Well, it's been a real struggle for some who can't figure out how to turn the setting on.