Here Are the Steps to Changing Your Nickname in 'Pokémon GO'

It's been more than five years since Pokémon GO was released, bringing the popular video game series to life with the AR mobile app. If you've been playing the game since its launch, then you may still have the trainer nickname you picked out in 2016 — and like most usernames, it may no longer fit you and your online presence.

While some online games make it next to impossible to change your username without deleting your entire account, Pokémon GO thankfully allows you to change your nickname.